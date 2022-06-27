COLUMBIA − Starting Monday, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will start taking vaccination appointments for children six months up to 4 years. The health department will offer the Pfizer vaccine.
The vaccine for young children was just recently approved by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration.
Appointment are available during normal clinic hours, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. PHHS is also offering extended hours on Wednesdays from 3:30 pm to 6 p.m.
Senior Planner at the Columbia/Boone County PHHS Sara Humm mentions the reason behind the extended hours.
"This offers more availability for folks who might work during the day and wouldn't be able to bring their child in during those business hours," Humm said. "They could bring them after work or if their child is attending some sort of a summer school program they could have the option to bring them after that to get them vaccinated."
Humm said PHHS has seen a lot of interest in getting younger children vaccinated.
"We have had several parents reaching out asking if we're going to offer it," Humm said.
Humm encourages any parent who is conflicted about the vaccine to talk with their families and doctor.
"We understand people have questions and our nurses are more than happy to answer basic questions about that," Humm said. "However, if people do have specific questions about if their child has maybe some other needs, or is on another medication or whatever that might be, we encourage them to speak to their child's doctor with those specific types of questions."
Humm said there are openings for people looking to get their children vaccinated.
"There will be plenty of opportunities for parents to get their children vaccinated if they wish to do so," Humm said
Mother of two, Robin Anderson, will be taking her children to get vaccinated now that there is a vaccine for both of their ages. She has two boys, with one being a 4-month-old and the other is a a four-year-old.
"I'm just really grateful that there is a vaccine approved now for young children," said Anderson. "It reduces so much anxiety in our day to day life, you know, instead of having to wait until they're five that's such a long time away for our youngest that I'm just grateful that a vaccine for this age range has come out."
Anderson voices that if any parent is having a hard time making a decision, they should invest time in researching about the vaccine.
"I'd say, just seek out information from reputable sources, as much information as you can to equip yourself to make the decision," said Anderson. "Seek out information from your health care provider and going in with knowledge is the best way to make your decision."
For more information on COVID-19 and vaccines, visit Columbia/Boone PHHS' website at como.gov/covidvaccine.