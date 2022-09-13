BOONE COUNTY − Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will hold a clinic this Thursday to give out bivalent booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.
The health department will offer doses from 2 to 6 p.m. You must sign up for an appointment here.
The COVID-19 vaccine bivalent booster dose will be available on Thursday, Sept 15.➡️1005 W. Worley St.➡️Clinic at PHHS➡️2 to 6 p.m.➡️By appointment only: https://t.co/oqYiFPXtLs Visit our website to see more vaccination opportunities: https://t.co/Nyp8VnnCXv pic.twitter.com/CaZuCRZuls— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) September 13, 2022
Health insurance and ID are not required. Other COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at this clinic.
Boosters are available for those aged 12 and up for the Pfizer vaccine and aged 18 and older for the Moderna vaccine. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.
PHHS is hosting Saturday and Monday clinics in September as well, but those appointments quickly filled. Trina Teacutter, a nursing supervisor, told KOMU 8 Monday that health department staff is working on details on how they will distribute the shot for the month of October.
Flow's Pharmacy on Broadway told the Columbia Missourian it will start offering drive-thru vaccinations on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
According to vaccines.gov, the following locations are offering at least one of the updated boosters:
- CVS Pharmacy on Forum in Columbia, Court Street in Fulton, Missouri Blvd. in Jefferson City
- Hy-Vee on Nifong and Broadway in Columbia, Missouri Blvd. in Jefferson City
- Walgreens on Broadway in Columbia, Bluff Street in Fulton, Eastland Drive and Missouri Blvd. in Jefferson City, Western Street and Morley Street in Mexico
- Jefferson City Medical Group
- Kinkead Pharmacy in Centralia
- Gerbes Pharmacy in Jefferson City
The bivalent vaccines, also referred to as "updated boosters," contain two messenger RNA (mRNA) components of COVID-19 virus, one is from the original strain of COVID-19 and the other one is from common lineages of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
In addition to these clinics, vaccination opportunities are available with other local vaccinators. The list of vaccinators and their information can be found by visiting CoMo.gov/covidvaccine.