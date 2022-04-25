COLUMBIA — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available on Saturday, April 30, for local residents who are anxious about needles or vaccines.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host a "comfort clinic" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The comfort clinic is open to all ages interested in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 that may be anxious about needles or the process of receiving a vaccine, according to a news release.
"It's really geared towards folks who have a fear of needles, or maybe they had a traumatic experience as a child getting a vaccine," Trina Teacutter, the nursing supervisor at PHHS, said. "Or just have a special need around getting vaccinated where they might need additional support or additional comfort for a vaccine clinic."
The clinic will be sensory-friendly, with extra comfort measures available to patients. This includes anxiety-reducing exercises, distraction tools and private vaccination rooms. Volunteers will also be trained in evidence-based therapeutic interventions.
"We really want to reach those individuals who maybe have put off getting vaccinated for COVID, because of those fears, or past experiences," Teacutter said.
She also said sometimes, it's hard in a mass vaccination situation to take the extra time and have the extra steps to provide additional comforts that will be utilized at Saturday's clinic.
"We wanted to take this opportunity to take that extra time, have those special volunteers available, and the special tools available," she said.
Teacutter said she wants people to know that this event is not just for children.
"About 25% of adults also have a fear of needles," she said. "And some of those things and those experiences prevent them from being vaccinated."
Columbia/Boone County PHHS is partnering with child life specialist students at the University of Missouri to host the clinic.
"They'll be here providing some anxiety reducing, stress reducing activities prior to vaccination, as well as after vaccination," Teacutter said. "Then we'll also have extra staff available, as well as some distraction tools and techniques that we'll be using to support individuals and getting their vaccine."
Shannon Dier, a child life specialist and current doctoral student at MU, said even before the pandemic, there have been many children and adults worried about getting necessary vaccines.
"This is one step towards teaching them the coping skills to get through this experience that hopefully will improve their health in the long run," she said. "We hope to really make a long term impact on their ability to cope with these things."
She said because of the pandemic she learned a lot about the importance of not only physical but mental health.
"The pandemic has really brought to the forefront the importance of not only taking care of people's physical health," she said. "We need to meet the whole child the whole person and meet them where they are, and provide support for both their anxiety about health care as well as meet their physical needs, when it comes to taking care of their health."
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Saturday, with primary and booster doses available.
The health department provides COVID-19 vaccines for free, without an ID or health insurance. Residents five years and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and those 12 years and older can receive the Pfizer booster. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to anyone 18 years and older.
Appointments are required to attend the clinic, which will be held at the health department building at 1005 W. Worley Street.