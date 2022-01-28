COLUMBIA − The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services announced that it is hosting two vaccination clinics around mid-Missouri over the next couple days.
The first vaccination clinic will be on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the health department, located at 1005 W. Worley Street. Attendees must have scheduled an appointment to attend the clinic.
Residents can still schedule an appointment on the health department's website. There are still plenty of times available.
The second vaccination clinic will be on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 201 E. Sexton at the Lion's Club in Harrisburg. The health department will be giving out vaccines from 3 to 6 p.m. You do not need an appointment to attend this event.
Both clinics will give out the Pfizer vaccine for those age 5 & older (12 & older for boosters) as well as Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those aged 18 & older.