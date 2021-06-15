BOONE COUNTY - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will host multiple vaccination clinics this week, including at community events like the Juneteenth Block Party and the Hallsville 4-H Expo.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered, thus anyone 12 and older may receive a Pfizer dose. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.

Vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance. 

Columbia (Pfizer/J&J)

  • Place: Daniel Boone Regional Library
  • Date: Thursday, June 17
  • Time: 1 to 6 p.m.
  • No registration needed

Columbia (Pfizer/J&J)

  • Place: Bear Creek Family Townhomes - Manager's Office (1109-B Elleta Blvd.)
  • Date: Thursday, June 17
  • Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • No registration needed

Hallsville (Pfizer/J&J)

  • Place: Hallsville 4-H & FFA Youth Expo (Hallsville Fairgrounds)
  • Date: Saturday, June 19
  • Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • No registration needed

Columbia (Pfizer/J&J)

  • Place: Juneteenth Block Party - Douglass Park
  • Date: Saturday, June 19
  • Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
  • No registration needed

Columbia (Pfizer/J&J)

  • Place: World Refugee Day - MU Health Care Pavilion (1701 W. Ash Street)
  • Date: Saturday, June 19
  • Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • No registration needed