COLUMBIA - In an attempt to reduce vaccine waste, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will be measuring the public's interest in the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.
Novavax is a vaccine for those 18 and older who have not yet received any other COVID vaccine dose and is a type used safely for more than 30 years in the U.S., according to PHHS. Novavax cannot be used as a booster.
Due to limited supply, PHHS is offering the vaccine to residents but will attempt to do so by first determining who is interested. It will then schedule those individuals into groups.
Interested members who would like to receive the Novavax vaccine are being asked by PHHS to fill out this form to provide information regarding availability.
For more questions about Novavax, visit the CDC’s website.