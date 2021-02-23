COLUMBIA - Columbia/ Boone County Public Health and Human Services is working on providing in-home vaccinations for individuals who are homebound and not able to get to a mass vaccination clinic.
PHHS says it is working to close the gaps and barriers for people who are running into problems with getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We know that one of those huge barriers is folks that can't even leave their homes," Boone County Public Health and Human Services Public Information Specialist Sara Humm said. "If they can't leave their home, then they couldn't get a vaccine previously."
Boone County residents who are Phase 1B - Tier 2 can call 573-874-2489 to express their interest in getting an in-home vaccination and share their contact information. Phase 1B - Tier 2 includes individuals who are over 65 and high-risk adults.
A caretaker of a couple, who are 89 and 90 years old, says the couple and others can benefit from in-home vaccinations.
"I think it will be a fantastic idea and it is very needed," Ana Lopez said. "And I have at least three cases that I know and probably more that could really use this."
Lopez says the couple has waited to get a vaccine, and it's just not possible for them to leave the home and go to a clinic.
"It would be great to get them vaccinated in the home," Lopez said. "I didn't tell them yet because I don't want to give their hopes up, but they would be ecstatic."
Lopez says she has been working to get them vaccinated and there has been no luck yet, but with Boone County providing this service, she hopes they will be vaccinated soon.
While PHHS is not requiring residents documentation of them being homebound, PHHS is going off of Medicare's classification of homebound:
- Individuals who need help of another person or medical equipment such as crutches, a walker, or a wheelchair to leave your home, or your doctor believes that your health or illness could get worse if you leave your home.
- Individuals who have difficulty leaving home and typically cannot do so.
PHHS says in-home vaccinations can begin as early as when the shipments of the vaccines arrive. PHHS members will contact individuals who have called to get on the list for in-home vaccinations.