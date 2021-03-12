Boone County hosts first state sponsored mass vaccination clinic Friday

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/ Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will hold a mass vaccination clinic Friday at Columbia Sports Fieldhouse.
The Missouri National Guard and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services are assisting with the clinic. The state hopes to administer approximately 2,300 doses of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents in Phase 1A; Phase 1B, Tier 1 and Phase 1B, Tier 2 are eligible for the vaccination event.
Appointments are required to get a vaccine and can be scheduled through the state's Vaccine Navigator. In a press release from March 5, the health department suggested completing registration early since it can take a couple of days before the system shows vaccination events in the area.
The health department said it anticipates all appointments will be booked, but it cannot see exact numbers since it is under the state's registration system.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Officials recommend arriving at the time of the scheduled appointment and remember there is a 15-minute observation period after the vaccine is administered.
OATS Transit is providing free transportation to the vaccination clinic for seniors and individuals with disabilities. Dion Knipp, the Mid-Missouri OATS Regional director said they encourage people to call their office if they need transportation.
"It's important for those individuals where transportation is a barrier for them to get to and from vaccination site," Knipp said. "So we want to help those individuals so transportation is not a barrier. And it provides them access to get the vaccine for those who want it."
Knipp said the response has been very positive.
"It's just encouraging for those individuals to know that we're here to help them and it's great for us to be able to," Knipp said.
To schedule a ride in Boone County, call the Columbia OATS Transit Office at 573-449-3789.
Those who receive their first dose at the clinic will be notified to schedule their second dose appointment through the Vaccine Navigator in three weeks.