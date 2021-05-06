BOONE COUNTY - Boone County is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Hallsville on Thursday afternoon.
The clinic is one of many vaccination events that don't require an appointment in Boone County. Residents can walk-in to receive their shot at the Hallsville Community Center starting at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
This is the second week of walk-in vaccination clinics in Boone County in smaller communities. Last week, residents of Centralia, Ashland and Sturgeon could get their shot without having to drive to Columbia.
The walk-in vaccination events come as the county is planning to rescind COVID-19 restrictions in businesses next Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Columbia/ Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services explained the importance of getting vaccinated before then.
"Even with our potential switch to recommendations versus mandates, we are still encouraging folks to get vaccinated," Sara Humm said. "Supply is very ample and you can get a vaccine at many various places throughout Boone County."
Last week's rural vaccination clinics saw walk-ins ranging from 43 to 95 people. For smaller communities, Humm explained the health department was pleased how many people wanted to get their vaccine.
"We didn't really set any expectations from these walk-ins and it's a little difficult because you don't really have any idea what to expect," Humm said. "We were very happy to have 43 on the low end and 95 on the high end because at the end of the day, we got some folks vaccinated who weren't before."
Boone County is making getting a COVID-19 vaccine more accessible by not requiring an appointment and hosting clinics in smaller communities. If doses aren't used during the clinics, the health department can store the vaccines to be used at future vaccination events.
Humm explained last week's rural vaccination numbers did not affect the county's potential roll back on restrictions, but hopes the announcement serves as an incentive for more residents to get the vaccine.
"The potential ending of the health order is based on the COVID-19 and vaccination data that we're seeing," Humm said. "Even though we're one of the higher vaccinated counties in the state, it doesn't mean we're done. We need to continue to vaccinate folks."
Hallsville vaccination event will start at 3:30 p.m. at the Hallsville Community Center and will go to 6:30 in the evening. More information on future vaccination events in mid-Missouri can be found here.