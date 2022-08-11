BOONE COUNTY - There are multiple opportunities for people interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot during the month of August.
Details and links to schedule appointments are below and can be found online.
On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will offer vaccines between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no appointment needed.
On Friday, Aug. 19, vaccines will be offered between 2 and 6 p.m. at the West Middle School Back to School Bash at the MU Health Care Pavilion. There is no appointment needed for the vaccinations at the Back to School Bash.
A comfort clinic at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will offer appointment-only vaccines Saturday, Aug. 20 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Appointments for the comfort clinic can be made online.
Extended hours clinics on Wednesdays at PHHS will continue to be offered and are appointment only. People can schedule appointments at PHHS online.
The CDC recommends that all individuals ages 5 and older receive one COVID-19 vaccine booster dose after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series.
Certain groups of individuals are recommended to receive a second booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least 4 months after their first booster to help further enhance their protection from the virus. Individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and adults 50 years and older are recommended to get a second booster.