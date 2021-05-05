COLUMBIA- The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds very soon, U.S. health officials say.
Dr. Anthony Fauci stated on TODAY that approval for the Pfizer vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds administration is close.
"I think it's going to be very soon; I mean, I don't want to get ahead of the FDA, but I believe it's going to be within several days," Fauci said.
This is another update for the vaccine to be distributed to teenagers. So far the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that can be given to people 16 and older. The other vaccines, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, are only approved for people 18 and older.
While the Pfizer vaccine is ahead of its competitors, Dr. Laura Morris, who is a co-chair of MU Health Care, does not think the new age pool will cause a strain of Pfizer vaccines.
"We have extra doses of vaccine right now that our adult populations have not taken us up on in the last couple of weeks... So we will definitely have enough vaccine doses for adolescence when, when that gets approved," Morris said.
According to Morris, not only does the extra supply ease concerns, the manufacturers are also planning to make sure they meet demand.
"The manufacturers have anticipated this. And across the country, about 20% of our population is children. So we know that when we open up the vaccination for those younger groups that there's going to, you know, need to be a bump in supply to meet that increased demand, so they'll be ready for it," Morris said.
For the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, discussion about how distribution will look is already happening, while they wait for the official go-ahead from the FDA.
"So certainly no hard plans in place just yet, just because we don't know when an approval might happen, Sara Humm, Columbia/Boone County PHHS said. "But certainly having those discussions about what that might look like, and continuing to do the things that we have been doing with these community clinics to offer vaccines in a convenient and accessible way, that will certainly be part of our consideration when if and when this approval does happen."
One of the major challenges for vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds is making sure there is parental consent. One way the Boone County health department is tackling that challenge, is by shaping some of these future events, like flu shot events and some of the vaccination events that Columbia Public Schools has held.
"And we have been doing vaccine clinics in the high schools for the 16, 17 and 18 year olds. And so that is very similar to what we currently do with flu clinics, very similar type of thing where you have to have the parental consent form and so forth," Humm said.
For updated COVID-19 vaccination clinics, click here.