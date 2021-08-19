BOONE COUNTY − The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services released COVID-19 breakthrough data Thursday.
Breakthrough cases are defined as someone who has contracted COVID-19 but is fully vaccinated. Someone may be fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks after their first dose of Johnson & Johnson.
There have been 85,903 individuals who have been fully vaccinated in Boone County, according to the health department.
The department said of those individuals, two have had breakthrough COVID-19 deaths. There have been 131 total deaths in the county.
The health department noted that accounts for 0.0023% of the fully vaccinated population who have died.
Out of those fully vaccinated individuals, 18 have been hospitalized.
The health department also noted that accounts for 0.021% of the vaccinated population who have been hospitalized.
In total, there have been 22,631 cases of COVID-19 in Boone County since March 2020.