BOONE COUNTY − The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services released COVID-19 breakthrough data Thursday. 

Breakthrough cases are defined as someone who has contracted COVID-19 but is fully vaccinated. Someone may be fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks after their first dose of Johnson & Johnson. 

There have been 85,903 individuals who have been fully vaccinated in Boone County, according to the health department.

The department said of those individuals, two have had breakthrough COVID-19 deaths. There have been 131 total deaths in the county. 

The health department noted that accounts for 0.0023% of the fully vaccinated population who have died.

Out of those fully vaccinated individuals, 18 have been hospitalized. 

The health department also noted that accounts for 0.021% of the vaccinated population who have been hospitalized. 

In total, there have been 22,631 cases of COVID-19 in Boone County since March 2020. 