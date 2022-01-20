BOONE COUNTY − The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services released a new, online system for Boone County residents to report a positive at-home COVID-19 tests.
As at-home tests become more popular, PHHS said it's important to report your result to give an accurate idea of how many people are COVID positive in Boone County.
The new form can be found online here. The form asks for demographic information like your name, date of birth, sex, ethnicity, race and the date of your test result.
Those without computer access can call 573-874-7634 to report a positive test. PHHS asks you to leave a voicemail with your name, date of birth, race/ethnicity, address, phone number, email address and date of test.
"We appreciate the Boone County residents who have been proactive and already reached out to us to submit their positive at-home test results," PHHS Director Stephanie Browning said in a news release. "This new system will make reporting the results easier for residents and it will give us a better idea of how many people in Boone County are testing positive using at-home tests."
PHHS asks residents to not report negative tests.
If you need an at-home COVID-19 test, the federal government is offering four free tests per residential household. Those tests can be ordered online here.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also sponsors a service that sends at-home COVID tests to you. A limited quantity is available daily. Click here to order you kit.