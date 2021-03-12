COLUMBIA- The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Senior Services will open vaccination appointments Monday at 8 a.m., the department announced on Friday.

Only those who live or work in Boone County, and are in an eligible tier, may schedule an appointment. Eligible tiers include Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1, 2 and 3. Phase 1B-Tier 3 will open on Monday.

The first round of appointments will be available from Monday, March 15, to Saturday, March 20.

Eligible Boone County residents can schedule their appointment at CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine.

Those who have issues reaching the website can call the contact center at 573-874-2489.

