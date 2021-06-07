COLUMBIA — MU Health Care will open its smaller vaccination clinics across mid-Missouri this week. It's a transition from mass vaccination events to smaller office visits.
Below are the locations, dates and times vaccines will be available throughout mid-Missouri starting Tuesday:
- Tuesdays 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
- South Providence Medical Building, 551 E Southampton Dr., Columbia
- Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
- Mizzou Pharmacy-Smiley Lane, 2325 Smiley Lane, Columbia
- Thursdays 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
- Mizzou Pharmacy-Battle Avenue, 7115 E St. Charles Rd., Columbia
- Fridays 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Fulton Family Health, 2613 Fairway Dr., Suite C, Fulton
Laura Morris, the MU Health Care family medicine physician and COVID vaccine co-chair, said this transition to smaller clinics has been anticipated for a while.
"The reality is that the demand for the vaccine has gone down and when we host an event there are no longer 2,000 people who want their vaccine at that time," Morris said. "We also know we need to branch out to people who have not yet had access."
Morris said smaller clinics like the ones MU Health Care will host are a bridge between mass vaccination events and getting the shot at the doctors office. She said for the COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed like the flu shot, it's up to manufacturers to make a single-shot dose.
KOMU 8 News also reached out to other mid-Missouri health departments to see if they were also making the transition from mass vaccination events to smaller clinic appointments. Below are the health departments and centers responses:
- Callaway County
- According to Sharon Lynch, the director of the Callaway County Health Center, about a month ago, the center made the transition away from mass vaccination events. Now, the center offers weekly clinics on Wednesdays. Lynch said there was not enough uptake to continue mass vaccinations.
- Howard County
- The Howard County Public Health Department is not distributing the vaccine because the need isn't there, according to administrator Marsha Broadus. Broadus said the department is referring interested people to local pharmacies that store the vaccine.
- Cole County
- Chezney Schulte, the Communicable Disease Coordinator for the Cole County Health department says they are changing the hours at the Cole County mass vaccine site again. It will only be open on Thursday's from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until July 15. She says there are plenty of other clinics available that have been open for weeks. A list of these clinics are listed here.
Cole County's been slowly shortening the amount of times and days that their mass vaccination site at the Capital Mall's been operating. Now, they are only open on Thursday's through July 15.
“It’s just that we’re seeing so much less of an interest in the mass vaccine sites and hoping that people will take advantage of the vaccines that are still available here," Schulte said.
After initially opening that mass vaccination site, Schulte says that interest decreased fairly rapidly which influenced a shift to smaller vaccine clinics.
"There's certainly vaccine in the community, it’s readily available, it’s just leaving it up to the individual to decide if the vaccine is right for them and if they're going to pursue that option,” Schulte said.