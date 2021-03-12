COLUMBIA - Boone County held its first mass vaccination event Friday at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse. The event was supported by Missouri's National Guard and the Boone County Office of Emergency Management.
2,300 Pfizer doses were out at the event. Appointments were available to people in Phase 1B - Tier 1 and 2. Event organizers said any leftover open vaccine vials will be given to people in the available tiers on a standby list. Unopened vials will be distributed to homebound people and other vaccinators in Boone County.
As of Friday, Boone County's vaccination rate was 22.6%, over 4% higher than the state's average, which sits at 18.3%.
Sara Humm, Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services' Public Information Specialist, said despite the higher percentage, there are still people 65 and older in Boone County that need to be vaccinated.
"We have a larger gap in folks who are eligible in that 65 and over range than some of the other counties, and so we're trying to reduce that gap with this event today," Humm said.
There’s lots of people here of all ages getting the shot. I timed how long it took for one person to get the shot. It was just under three minutes @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/3N7yMijPqO— Rachel Behrndt (@BehrndtRachel) March 12, 2021
The average time it took for one person to walk into the building and walk out was 22 minutes. People came from around the state to get the shot.
"We signed up everywhere in St. Louis," Tina DeBlausey, who got her shot Friday, said. "So all of us... got it here."
On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that he will order states to allow all adults to be eligible to receive a vaccine by May 1. He also said he expects gatherings with friends and family to be possible by July 4.
Those who received the vaccine on Friday said they are making plans to see family once they are fully vaccinated.
Some health care workers who delayed getting the shot initially also received a vaccine Friday.
Nursing student Shelby Henderson, who is also pregnant, said she was hesitant to get the vaccine at first but is relieved to be receiving it now.
"Just for my family's sake, the communities' sake. I want to do my part," Henderson said.
In addition to Biden's address, the CDC announced new guidelines this week for gatherings between people who are vaccinated.
Humm said this was welcomed news for people who haven't seen their family, but still encourages caution for vaccinated people visiting those who are still unvaccinated.
"It's important to remember though that this is the first dose of a two dose vaccine," Humm said. "It does get a little bit tricky when you add in folks who are not vaccinated and high risk or multiple households together, but it does open up some opportunities for folk to be able to see their friends and family again."
The event will go until 5:30 p.m. Those who want to be put on the standby list can go to the event at the Fieldhouse and give their contact information. They will be called at the end of the day if there are any open vials left over.