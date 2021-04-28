BOONE COUNTY - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is offering walk-in vaccination locations starting on Wednesday.
The clinics, spread out across the county, will not require an appointment, proof of health insurance, or an ID.
Vaccines will be available to anyone above the age of 16, but written consent must be given for anyone under the age of 18. All sites will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.
The first walk-in location will be hosted by Health officials at Centralia Intermediate School beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The three walk-in events are as follows:
- Centralia - Centralia Intermediate School (550 West Lakeview Avenue)
- Wednesday, April 28 - 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Second dose - May 19
- Ashland - Southern Boone County High School (14520 South Crump Lane)
- Thursday, April 29 - 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Second dose - May 20
- Sturgeon - Sturgeon Youth Center (209 South Turner Street)
- Tuesday, May 4 - 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
- Second dose - May 25
Centralia! We hope to see you today for COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Centralia Intermediate School, 550 W. Lakeview Ave.We'll take walk-ins from 3:30-6:30pm. Vaccination is free and insurance is not required. We'll administer Pfizer vaccine so anyone 16 or older is eligible. pic.twitter.com/rVUryblS7d— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) April 28, 2021
The walk-in appointments come as Missouri's 7-day vaccination average has decreased dramatically in recent weeks.
"The state has recently said that they wanted to have more localized vaccination clinics which we have been doing for months," Columbia/Boone County PHHS Public Information Specialist Sara Humm said. "We will continue to do that and we hope that our counterparts in other parts of our region will do that. Hopefully that will help increase vaccination rates by just making it accessible for folks."
These vaccination sites come as a continued effort by the Columbia/Boone County PHHS to host smaller localized vaccination clinics that people can more easily get in and out of.
"Having those walk-in clinics is more convenient for folks," Humm said. "As long as we're getting folks vaccinated, that's what we're trying to do so we are happy."