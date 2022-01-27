COLUMBIA − Boone Health has adjusted its weekend COVID-19 testing hours.
Effective Saturday, Jan. 29, the testing clinic located in the Nifong Medical Plaza will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The clinic will stay open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Patients must be experiencing symptoms to be tested.
The Nifong site does not require a provider order, but only tests for COVID. Those with a COVID test order from a primary care may visit any of Boone Health's lab locations.
Patients are required to wear a medical-grade mask and are asked to bring a photo ID and insurance card if available.