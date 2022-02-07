COLUMBIA − Boone Health's dedicated COVID-19 testing site closed Monday, after a month of being open.
Boone Health said a decrease in testing demand led to the closure.
Patients who need to be tested for COVID can do so at any of Boone Health's lab locations. Those without physician's orders must be experiencing symptoms to be tested.
The lab location in the Broadway Medical Plaza will extend its hours for testing. The location will now be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.