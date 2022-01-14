COLUMBIA − Boone Health will open a dedicated COVID-19 testing site at its Nifong Convenient Care clinic Monday.
According to a news release from the hospital, the testing site will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 900 West Nifong. The convenient care location is temporarily closed.
The Nifong site will not require a provider order but patients must be experiencing symptoms, the news release said.
Medical-grade masks must be worn and social distancing must be maintained while at the testing site.. Boone Health also asks patients to bring a photo ID and their insurance card if available.
Those who receive a provider order can continue to visit Boone Health's lab services locations. Patients who have a lab order for additional tests besides COVID must visit a lab location.