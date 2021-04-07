COLUMBIA- This Friday, April 9, Boone Health will run a vaccination site at the Columbia Mall to give out doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
This event will be happening on the first day of Phase 3's opening in Missouri. This phase lets all Missourians who meet the age requirement get a vaccine, which is over 1.1 million people.
The event will administer the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine of the three that allows people 16 and older to receive. Pfizer also said it is well tolerated in youths ages 12 to 15, according to clinical trials conducted. The company plans to submit the data to the US Food and Drug Administration as soon as possible for expanded emergency use authorization of the two-dose vaccine.
The other two shots, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, have an age limit of 18 and older.
