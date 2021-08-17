COLUMBIA - Boone Health is urging employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through an incentive program, weekly vaccination clinics and new safety measures for unvaccinated staff.
Boone Health is not currently requiring employees to become vaccinated against COVID-19.
Employees who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 4 will be required to follow additional safety guidelines. These will include increased restrictions during meals breaks and weekly COVID-19 testing, a news release said.
An incentive program has also been developed to encourage employees to choose to become vaccinated. The program enters fully vaccinated employees into weekly drawings for cash prizes.
Regardless of vaccination status, all employees are required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment to ensure a safe environment for one another and safe patient care while at the hospital or in clinics.
To date, there has been no evidence of any patient-employee transmission at Boone Health, according to a news release.
Boone Health leadership is continuously monitoring the situation at Boone Health and in mid-Missouri and reviewing CDC recommendations. As conditions change, policies regarding employee vaccinations may be re-evaluated.