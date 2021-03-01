BOONVILLE - The Isle of Capri Casino Hotel will host for the state's Region F mass vaccination event this week. The state expects to administer 2,000 Pfizer vaccines to those who qualify over the next two days.
The mass vaccination event will take place Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you are in line by 4 p.m., you will get the vaccine.
You must be registered through the Missouri COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator and have a scheduled appointment.
"You will come with either a copy or you can have it digitally on your smartphone," said Melanie Hutton, the nurse administrator for the Cooper County Health Center. "It'll be a digital confirmation of your appointment of the date and time either Monday or Tuesday to receive your vaccination here."
The Missouri National Guard will also be at the site helping with traffic and assisting those who need help getting from their car to the front of the hotel.
Masks will be required to get a vaccine and if you do not have one, a mask will be provided for you.
You can register here for the mass vaccination event.