JEFFERSON CITY − Capital Region Medical Center is mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, students and providers who work, learn and practice medicine at its facilities.
Employees, students and providers must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, unless granted a medical or religious exemption, according to a news release.
The deadline provides time for employees to become fully vaccinated before heading into the season when flu and other respiratory diseases circulate.
Hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb, largely due to the delta variant, which has caused the need for the mandate, according to Capital Region.
Most of Capital Region's COVID patients are unvaccinated, and data shows that unvaccinated people account for nearly 99% of recent U.S. COVID deaths and more than 90% of hospitalizations, according to a news release.
“The health and safety of our employees, patients and our community remain our top priority,” Gaspare Calvaruso, president of Capital Region Medical Center, said. “With full FDA approval granted for the Pfizer vaccine for everyone 16 and older, we believe the time is appropriate to mandate vaccination for Capital Region employees.”
Vaccine mandates for health care employees align with recommendations from top medical organizations and associations, including the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, American Nurses Association and American Public Health Association.
Capital Region joins MU Health Care, BJC HealthCare, SSM Health, Mercy, CoxHealth, St. Luke's - St. Louis and nearly 90 other health care organizations across the U.S. to require the vaccine.