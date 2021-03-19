JEFFERSON CITY - A mass vaccination event in Cole County gave priority to educators and opened at 8 a.m. on Friday.
School staff, who recently became eligible for vaccinations on Monday, were given priority on sign ups. Following educators, anyone in Phase 1A or Phase 1B were able to register for a vaccine.
According to the Cole County Health Department, they can vaccinate 24 people every 5 minutes. The health department had 2,300 vaccines available for this event, but are planning to use between 1,800 and 2,000. The health department said any unused vaccines will go to other clinics in Jefferson City next week.
There are still available spots for the vaccination clinic Friday. The health department said the easiest way to register is to call the Cole County COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 and give them the event code 65991. The event will last until 4 p.m.
There was a large amount of collaboration needed for this event. The health department worked with Jefferson City schools, Cole County Emergency Management Services, and Capital Region Medical Center, along with the Missouri National Guard.
Kristi Campbell, Director of the Cole County Health Department, said it was a group effort to put on Friday's event.
“It takes a lot of people and a lot of resources to put on an event of this nature, and of course all the school staff were involved in planning it,” Campbell said.
Conversations surrounding this event has been happening for months, but the health department said they have been meeting with the schools for a year now. Conversations originally started with preventative measures, and as soon as vaccines came out, they were planning an event for school staff.
Larry Linthacum, Superintendent of the Jefferson City School District, said he wanted to make sure all school staff had the opportunity to be vaccinated if they wanted.
"We believe as a community we’re stronger together and all of us can come together to make it happen," he said.
JCSD will have a 3 hour early release for staff Friday at all of its 18 schools. Linthacum wants to thank the schools' parents and staff for working with them and understanding the necessity of this event. He also said they recognize the sacrifice being made on the part of parents and staff for the change in schedule.
Linthacum mentioned twice to KOMU 8 News that the district "feels blessed" to have been in-seat this year.
“We just feel so blessed that we’ve been able to be in-seat the entire school year, and our teachers have been working extremely hard. They’ve been rolling up their sleeves," Linthacum said.
Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, conveyed the importance in being vaccinated.
"The best way we're gonna get to have a graduation, or see kids playing sports, just doing all the things we’d like our kids to do, is to get vaccinated, so I greatly appreciate the teachers stepping up to do that," Williams said.
Governor Mike Parson attended the event Friday and said it was good to be in Jefferson City. After the event, Parson was headed to Arrowhead Stadium for the state's first "mega" vaccination event.
Next weekend, Parson and Dr. Williams will be in St. Louis for three other "mega" vaccination events at St. Charles Family Arena, St. Louis Community College at Forest Park and Greensfelder Recreation Complex. In total, the St. Charles event will give out 9,360 Pfizer doses. The St. Louis Community College event will give out 6,000 Johnson & Johnson doses, and the Greensfelder event will give out 2,340 doses.
Parson addressed the delays in the first phase of vaccinations, and said it was due to a lack of vaccine.
"Things are looking better every day, unfortunately there just wasn't enough vaccine to go around when we first started," Parson said.
Parson did encourage hope as he called on Missourians to push through.
“This has been one of the toughest times in our state for everyone, it doesn't matter where you live, urban areas, rural areas, but the one thing about Missourians is that we’ve been through tough times before, we continue to do that and we’re headed in the right direction," he said Friday morning.
Parson said they will soon put together an advertising campaign where they talk about basic issues such as social distancing and masks. They know that testing has dropped to about 50% and Parson says they don’t want that. Parson explained that they need to encourage people to get tested, to make sure that we don’t have a huge spike or surge.
"We have to continue to do those basic things for a while to turn the corner," he said.
“We know the vaccine will keep you out of the hospital, and we want to cut down on fatalities in the state," Parson said. "At the end of the day, you really need to get the right information, and the right facts.”
Parson says he encourages everyone to take the vaccine and believes it is “the right thing to do."