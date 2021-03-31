COLE COUNTY — The Capital Mall will soon hold a permanent vaccination clinic with 4,000 doses per week.
During a press briefing Kristi Campbell, director of Cole County Health Department, provided information on the new clinic, provided resources for those with lack of transportation and urged Missourians to take precautions with Easter celebrations.
Capital Mall Clinic
Campbell announced the 11,000 square foot building that once held the mall's Party City as the location of the clinic. The space will open on April 12, three days after the state opens vaccinations to Missourians 16 years old and older. At this time, the health department is unsure of what vaccines they will be allotted by the state.
"We’re excited to make vaccines available to everyone, not just in Cole County, but everyone centrally located,” Campbell said.
Local health officials attended the briefing and emphasized the fact that cases continue to go down in the county. In the past week cases have averaged 10 per week, including Tuesday's report of two, according to Campbell.
Dr. Cheryl Avant serves as the health committee chair for Missouri's NAACP and was one of the health officials present at the briefing.
“We are just thrilled this community has continued to grow and now blossomed into this central vaccine clinic," Avant said.
Transportation to Clinic
For the Capital Mall clinic, officials noted a bus stop lies near the entrance of the mall. The National Guard will be on hand to help walk people from their cars to the front doors, if necessary. The department also plans on partnering with local churches in the coming weeks to help eliminate transportation barriers.
“There are a lot of resources to get the vaccine," Campbell said. "There are a lot of us in the healthcare industry that are ready to overcome those barriers and make sure you are able to get the vaccine.”
All public officials at the meeting encouraged as many people as possible to get the vaccine.
Easter Celebrations
Campbell also stressed the importance of taking health precautions with Easter celebrations. She said try to have events outside if at all possible, and if patrons feel sick they should not attend gatherings.
According to KOMU 8 First Alert weather, Easter Sunday is expected to be in the mid-70s with sunny conditions. Campbell referenced the upcoming weather being ideal for outdoor Easter celebrations.