JEFFERSON CITY- Cole County health officials announced Thursday that they will hold a mass vaccination event for the county's educators on March 19.
The event will take place at The Linc in Jefferson City. The Missouri National Guard will support this event.
All Cole County school staff from parochial, private and public schools will be eligible.
This opportunity comes as Missouri moves into Phase 1B - Tier 3, a group that includes teachers and school employees, on March 15.
Once the priority groups are filled for vaccinations, eligible individuals from Phase 1B - Tiers 1, 2, and 3 will have the chance to sign up for the event.
Missouri’s swift movement into the next tier is in line with the announcement from President Biden this week that the U.S. is expecting an increased supply of vaccines.
There are now three vaccines approved by the FDA for emergency use in the country: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.