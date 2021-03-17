COLE COUNTY - Cole County released the event code around noon on Wednesday to sign up for appointments for its mass vaccination event happening on Friday.
The event is for eligible Missouri residents; those in Phase 1A or Phase 1B.
Register and schedule through state's vaccine navigator. During the registration process, provide the event code 65991. If you need additional assistance with the registration process, call 877-435-8411.
If you do not use the event code provided, the event will not show up in navigator for you to schedule an appointment time.
The vaccination event will take place at The Linc in Cole County on Friday, March 19. The second dose event will take place Friday, April 9 at the same location and scheduled time as your first dose appointment.
Update 3/17 9:28AM: Due to technical difficulties, the event code for the mass vaccination event on 3/19 at the Linc...Posted by Cole County Health Department on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
The department was originally supposed to post the event code around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.