COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Health Department plans to administer 4,000 doses per week at the Capital Mall in Jefferson City starting Monday.
The clinic will deliver 1,000 doses per day of the Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
According to health officials, the site will be operational for four months, as long as supply and demand remain constant.
The vaccination clinic is put on with the help of the Missouri Army National Guard, as well as partners SSM-St. Mary’s, Capital Region Medical Center, Jefferson City Medical Group and Community Health Center of Central Missouri.
People looking to get a vaccine are encouraged to sign up online, but the clinic is accepting walk-in appointments.
Missouri Army National Guard Major Charlie Ledgerwood said the first day of the clinic went well.
"We were concerned with just getting open today and having a smooth flow, and things have gone well here today, with all the partners that we have," Ledgerwood said.
With a large number of doses available, Ledgerwood said the nurses at the clinic have worked hard to make sure that no doses are wasted.
"The nursing staff has been doing a good job of controlling the draw...As more people come in, they draw up some more so that we don't have those leftover. Anything that's extra, we're able to use the next day," he said.
Jefferson City resident Toni Miller got her vaccine at the clinic on Monday. She said family was a big influence in her decision to get vaccinated.
"My sister is a pharmacist up in Kansas and she told me to get it. I trust her and know that she's done a ton of research on it, and sits in meetings after meetings about it, so she's my why," Miller said.
Steffan Wartnaby also got his first dose on Monday. He says getting the vaccine means a lot to him.
"It means one step closer to this all being over. Means a particular bit to me because I do have a few friends with auto-immune things, so they can't get the vaccine," Wartnaby said.
Miller said the clinic was efficient, and that she appreciates everyone that helped in putting it on.
"Just thank you. This was so easy today, I signed up last night, came in, it took 16 minutes, 15 minutes of it was just waiting for it...They did a great job," she said.