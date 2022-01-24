COLUMBIA − Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 29.
The clinics will be by appointment only and will be located at the PHHS office at 1005 West Worley Street.
Initial Pfizer doses will be available for everyone 5 years and older, while Pfizer boosters will only be available for those 12 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses will also be available for everyone 18 years and older.
Appointments must be made on the department website.
More vaccination events and COVID testing sites can found on KOMU.com/vaccine.