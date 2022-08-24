COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services offered extended hours at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday and is offering it again Aug. 31. Appointments are available until 6 p.m. instead of 3:30 p.m. when the clinic usually closes.
Senior Planner for Columbia/Boone County PHHS Sara Humm explained they are holding the extended hours as an opportunity for people who may work during the day.
"Because we do go until 6 o'clock to allow them an opportunity to get a vaccine," Humm said.
The vaccination clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine to people ages 6 months and older and Johnson & Johnson and Moderna to those 18 and older. The clinic is located at the Columbia/Boone County PHHS building on West Worley Street.
"We do see people of all types who are coming for various reasons," Humm said.
Columbia/Boone County PHHS have offered extended-hour clinics in the past and many of them filled up. For the clinic Wednesday, about half of the appointments were filled, Humm said.
She said many of the people who needed the time extension have already taken advantage of the extra hours.
Columbia/Boone County PHHS will also have the new formulation of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, it does not know what the timeline for that will be. The new vaccines that target Omicron sublineages BA.4 and BA.5 are still awaiting Food and Drug Administration approval.
Humm said Columbia/Boone County PHHS is gauging interest for the Novavax vaccine as well, but about 63% of Boone County residents are not eligible for the vaccine because a person cannot have another COVID-19 vaccine before Novavax.
"That does narrow the scope of who could get it. We've had a little over a dozen people who have completed that form," Humm said.
Humm said recently the eligibility for Novavax dropped from 18 years old to 12 years old, so Columbia/Boone County PHHS will be accepting people who are 12 and older.
MU Health Care held a vaccination event Tuesday and offered the Novavax vaccine to those 18 and older. Spokesperson Eric Maze said two people received the Novavax vaccination through that clinic. The second dose of the series will be administered on Sept. 13.
On Tuesday, Columbia/Boone County PHHS reported 23 positive tests recorded on Aug. 21, bringing the total number of cases in Boone County since the start of the pandemic to 50,354.
