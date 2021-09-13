COLUMBIA - President Joe Biden made an announcement last week explaining that companies that have 100 employees or more would have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly testing.

The decision affects millions of employees throughout the country as the Delta variant continues to drive cases up.

Over 3,700 Missouri businesses, according to the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, would be affected by the mandate. The top 20 companies in Columbia in terms of employees would fall under the vaccine mandate issued by the President, according to Zippia, a job resource website:

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce stated on Sept. 9 that the federal vaccine plan is the “wrong approach” and that the federal government should encourage vaccination.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sen. Rick Brattin (R- District 31) and 15 other senators sent a letter to Gov. Mike Parson on Sept. 10 calling for the veto session to be held concerning the vaccine mandate issued by the President.

Gov. Parson said last week that his administration will reject the Biden admin's plan, calling it an "assault on individual liberty and free enterprise." He also told the Kansas City Star that the state will oppose the White House initiative on "multiple fronts."

The PCR positivity rate in Missouri is currently 11.4% with 3,282 antigen cases reported in the last week, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.