COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will offer two community vaccination clinics on Tuesday, June 29.

The clinics will be walk-in based and no appointments are needed or required. The community clinics listed down below will offer both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines:

Columbia City Hall

  • Conference Rooms 1A/1B
  • 701 E. Broadway
  • 12 to 4 p.m.

Loaves & Fishes

  • Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church
  • 702 Wilkes Blvd.
  • 4 to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance. Anyone aged 12 or older is eligible for Pfizer. Anyone aged 18 and older is eligible for Johnson & Johnson. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.

Find more clinics and information on the COVID-19 vaccines at KOMU.com/vaccine.