COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host a COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. The clinic will be located in the Riechmann Indoor Pavilion at Stephens Lake Park.
The clinic is open to all members of the public and no appointment is needed. COVID-19 vaccines through PHHS are free and do not require health insurance or an ID.
Updated Pfizer booster doses will be available for ages five and older; updated Moderna booster doses will be available for ages 12 and older.
According to a press release, the updated boosters are bivalent because they protect against the original COVID-19 virus and the omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.
Flu vaccines will also be free for those 6 months through individuals 64 years old.