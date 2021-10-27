COLUMBIA - The Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisory committee voted Tuesday to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11. With the recommendation, vaccines could be available within the next few weeks.
Sara Humm, the public information specialist for the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, discussed the next steps needed to get the vaccine approved and ready for public distribution.
"The CDC's ACIP [Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] will meet next week and will consider the vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds, then the CDC director will make a recommendation," Humm said. "After that, the state will amend their orders, which allows for state vaccinators to administer the vaccine."
The ACIP will meet virtually on November 2-3. According to Humm, that meeting could determine if shots will be fully approved and administered within the next few weeks.
MU Health Care COVID-19 vaccine co-chair Dr. Laura Morris met with local media outlets over Zoom Wednesday afternoon to discuss the Pfizer vaccine. She mentioned the logistics behind getting approval to administer doses to children 5 to 11.
"We are expecting a couple thousand dosages at MU Health Care and I think we'll be well supplied to meet the demand for those that want to get vaccinated right away," she said.
Getting a vaccine for children under this age group looks different than the process for adults. Dr. Morris recommends a smaller dosage of 10 micrograms for children 5 to 11, rather than the typical 30 microgram dosage that adults receive.
Dr. Morris also explained where children can receive their vaccines once official approval is met and ready to be administered.
"The best places to receive this vaccine is actually your primary care doctor's office," she said.
"We anticipate the vaccine to be widely available in pediatricians' and family physicians' offices both throughout MU Health Care as well as other partners throughout the community," she continued. "Children ages 7 and up can receive their vaccine at their local pharmacy."
Dr. Morris expects an official rollout of vaccines to be available in early November, but an exact date will be determined based on the CDC director and ACIP'S recommendation.