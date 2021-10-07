Columbia mom hopeful to vaccinate her kindergartner as Pfizer asks for emergency approval

COLUMBIA − Pfizer and BioNTech submitted an emergency use authorization request for its COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11 on Thursday morning.
Some parents and doctors in mid-Missouri are excited for the vaccine's potential approval for another age group.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could approve Pfizer's request within weeks to authorize the first COVID-19 vaccine for children. The pharmaceutical company started submitting approval data to the FDA in September, but its official emergency approval request happened on Thursday.
Dr. Karen Shipley is a Columbia psychologist with a 5-year-old daughter, Zoe. She says she's happy with Pfizer's announcement.
"I'm so thankful that they're seeking emergency approval, hopefully in the safest manner possible," Dr. Shipley said. "I'm more protected given that I'm vaccinated, but there's still a lot of fear for others [who aren't vaccinated]."
Zoe wears a mask in her kindergarten class and around town while she's still unvaccinated. Dr. Shipley plans to have Zoe vaccinated against COVID-19 once its approved for emergency use.
"She's not a big fan of shots, but I don't know who really is," Dr. Shipley said. "We're getting good guidance from our medical providers and pediatricians, and we talk about it a lot at home in terms of the benefits and risks it carries."
Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, the pediatric infection disease expert at MU Health Care, is also excited about Pfizer's Thursday announcement.
"This is great news! We [health care professionals] have all been waiting to hear that news," Dr. Ilboudo said. "I think for a lot of us, it would mean getting a little bit closer returning to normal."
If the FDA grants Pfizer emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, MU Health Care will wait for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' recommendation for use in children aged five to 11. The ACIP works under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and sends its recommendation to the CDC's director for full approval.
"We suspect that within a week of getting emergency use authorization approval from the FDA, we would have the ACIP recommendation and then we can start giving the vaccine to that age group," Dr. Ilboudo said.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for everyone over the age of 16 and has an emergency use authorization for those aged 12 to 15. The vaccine for children aged five to 11 would use a smaller dose than the already approved vaccine. Pfizer submitted an approval for a 10 microgram dose for the five to 11 age group, while everyone 12 and older receives a 30 microgram dose.
Under an emergency use authorization, the FDA allows the use of unapproved medical products in the event of an emergency.
However, the COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use authorization approval is still rigorously tested with clinical trials and mass testing. To be approved for emergency use authorization, the FDA must determine the benefits of vaccine use outweigh the known and potential risks.
Dr. Shipley's 16-year-old stepson already received his COVID-19 vaccine. She's hoping another vaccinated family member, like her five-year-old daughter, will bring things back to normal.
"There was a long period of time where we didn't see my mother, Zoe's grandmother, because of fear of harm to everybody involved," Dr. Shipley said. "If there is greater protection, then there is greater connection with those that we love and a bit of freedom of how we engage in the world."