COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is offering new bivalent formulation booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.
On Sept. 10, 17 and 24, the health department will offer free doses of the new boosters from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Health insurance and ID are not required, but the doses are administered by appointment only at the health department on West Worley Street. Other COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at these clinics.
Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.
After review and authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new vaccine is recommended as a single booster dose at least two months following primary or booster vaccination.
The bivalent vaccines, also referred to as "updated boosters," contain two messenger RNA (mRNA) components of COVID-19 virus, one is from the original strain of COVID-19 and the other one is from common lineages of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
Moderna COVID-19 bivalent vaccines as a single booster dose are recommended for individuals aged 18 and older. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent vaccines as a single booster dose are recommended for individuals aged 12 and older.
In addition to these clinics, vaccination opportunities are available with other local vaccinators. The list of vaccinators and their information can be found by visiting CoMo.gov/covidvaccine.