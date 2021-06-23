COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services community clinics are offering opportunities for COVID-19 vaccinations on June 23 and June 26.
No appointments are necessary for these clinics. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered. Anyone 12 and older may receive a Pfizer shot, but a parent or guardian must sign a consent form for those younger than 18.
See location details below.
Wednesday, June 23
- Food Truck Roundup
- MU Health Care Pavilion
- 1701 W. Ash Street, Columbia
- 4 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
- Rock the Community Food Pantry
- Parkade Plaza
- 601 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, June 26 In partnership with the Boone County Clerk’s Office and MU Health Care, a mobile vaccination unit will be operating in Boone County on Saturday, June 26. Location and times are listed below.
- First Baptist Church of Centralia, 101 S. Collier St., Centralia - 9 to 10 a.m.
- North Hampton Apartments, 7000 Buckingham Square, Columbia - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Gregory Heights Neighborhood, between 2626 and 2650 E. Oakbrook Dr., Columbia - 1 to 2 p.m.
- Clearview Subdivision, intersection of East Clearview Drive and Clearview Court, Columbia - 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- El Chaparral Neighborhood, 4250 E. Broadway, Columbia - 4 to 5 p.m.
You can find additional vaccination opportunities with other local vaccinators here: CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine or at KOMU.com/vaccine.