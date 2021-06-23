COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services community clinics are offering opportunities for COVID-19 vaccinations on June 23 and June 26.

No appointments are necessary for these clinics. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered. Anyone 12 and older may receive a Pfizer shot, but a parent or guardian must sign a consent form for those younger than 18.

See location details below. 

Wednesday, June 23

  • Food Truck Roundup
  • MU Health Care Pavilion
  • 1701 W. Ash Street, Columbia
  • 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

  • Rock the Community Food Pantry
  • Parkade Plaza
  • 601 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia
  • 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 26                                                                                       In partnership with the Boone County Clerk’s Office and MU Health Care, a mobile vaccination unit will be operating in Boone County on Saturday, June 26. Location and times are listed below. 

  • First Baptist Church of Centralia, 101 S. Collier St., Centralia - 9 to 10 a.m.
  • North Hampton Apartments, 7000 Buckingham Square, Columbia - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Gregory Heights Neighborhood, between 2626 and 2650 E. Oakbrook Dr., Columbia - 1 to 2 p.m.
  • Clearview Subdivision, intersection of East Clearview Drive and Clearview Court, Columbia - 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
  • El Chaparral Neighborhood, 4250 E. Broadway, Columbia - 4 to 5 p.m.

You can find additional vaccination opportunities with other local vaccinators here: CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine or at KOMU.com/vaccine.