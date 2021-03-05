BOONEVILLE -- The Cooper County Public Health Center will hold a third vaccination clinic for 330 people Friday. The clinic is already full and is not accepting any more appointments.
This comes after the health center administered over 2,100 vaccines at the two-day clinic at the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Boonville. The 330 doses are left over from the clinic and will be administered at the health center.
Cooper County's Public Health Administrator said a combination of things led to the extra doses, but at the end of the day, vaccine doses cannot be wasted.
“People really need to think about the big picture,” Melanie Hutton said. “The big picture is reducing COVID, getting people back to school, back to work, getting our economy normal, not about the convenience of ‘Oh, I only want one shot.’”
Hutton said some people intentionally missed their vaccine appointments so they could wait for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We really need people to be proactive and take what's available,” Hutton said. “If this was not in a pandemic, and we had access to the vaccine all the time, then it's okay to be a little more picky. But at this point, you're jeopardizing your health and you're affecting the vaccine delivery system.”
Hutton said Friday’s 330 appointment slots filled up within an hour and a half. She said people should not show up to the health department without an appointment Friday.
Cooper County’s next mass vaccination clinic will be from March 22 and 23 at the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel for those who got their first dose, to get their second dose of the vaccine.