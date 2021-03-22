BOONVILLE - A two-day booster dose event in Cooper County began Monday at 9 a.m.
The second dose event was held at the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Boonville, the same place as the previous vaccination event. Appointments were required.
At the previous mass vaccination event, held on March 1 and 2, 2,454 people were vaccinated. Cooper County Public Health Center Administrator Melanie Hutton said they have approximately the same number of doses for Monday and Tuesday. They expect near 1,000 people to be vaccinated Monday.
As Phase 2 opens up next Monday, March 29, the Cooper County Public Health Center feels prepared, but they need more vaccine doses.
"We're prepared, we've been prepared for months," Hutton said. "We want the vaccine, if you get us the vaccine, we’ll get it out."
After Monday's mass vaccination event, the Cooper County Public Health Center will look to schedule vaccinations regularly, to keep a "consistent flow" of vaccinations.
Hutton said Cooper County is going to have low level vaccine clinics in small towns, in which 100 doses or less will be administered. Hutton compared this to a flu shot clinic and said that the individual towns will provide volunteers and advertising for the clinics.
Hutton said one motivation behind this is so people in smaller, more rural towns don't have to compete with others outside of Cooper County traveling in to receive the vaccine.
When it comes to getting the vaccine out to those in rural areas who may be apprehensive, Hutton said it's important to spread positive experiences about vaccinations to encourage more interest.
"In the rural areas, it's really important for people who want the vaccine to get it, and then their friends or neighbors who are on the fence, or may not quite believe in it, after they see their positive experience with it, then it will encourage them to come get it," she said.
Hutton said in the months since vaccinations began, they've already seen this.
"We started vaccinations in January, and with each shot, whether it was the first, or the second, or the next series, people will say 'You know what, I've changed my mind, I've talked to my friend, or relative, or coworker, and they did well,'" Hutton said.
Tammy Schafer, a Columbia resident and vaccine recipient, explained that this is the part an average person can do to help their community.
"Its important, at least that's the part we can do, an average person doesn't have a lot, other than to stay home, wear your mask, do your distancing, and its important for the community," she said.
Cooper County already completed one small vaccination event about two weeks ago at a local church. The county hopes to have more in the future with an increase in available vaccines.
The best way to stay updated with Cooper County Health Center's vaccination events is through its Facebook page. You can also visit KOMU.com/Vaccine for more vaccine information.