MISSOURI- Cole and Boone counties health leaders are asking mid-Missourians who are vaccinated to opt out of their survey lists.
Health leaders say by doing this, it will help health departments be more efficient and help other individuals schedule appointments more quickly.
Cole County health leaders held a meeting to update the public on COVID-19 Thursday morning.
Dr. Michelle Barg, affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center, said during the meeting that "We might have six phone calls before we actually find a patient that hasn't had their vaccine yet."
She said the community could reach out to staff members to take their names out if they found they are placed on multiple lists for the COVID-19 vaccine. Call 573-636-2181 to take your name off the Cole County vaccination list.
Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services also asked those vaccinated to fill out the opt-out form or call 573-771-CARE (2273), to take their names off the vaccination list.
If you completed the PHHS/Boone Hospital/MU Health Care survey and have already received your COVID-19 vaccine, please let us know by opting-out of the survey system. You can do this by filling out the form located at https://t.co/zeSrPpoT4s, or by calling 573-771-CARE (2273).— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) March 11, 2021