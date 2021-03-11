Weather Alert

ILZ069-070-074-079-100>102-MOZ041-047>051-059>065-072>075-084-085- 099-121000- /O.CON.KLSX.FA.A.0002.210312T0000Z-210314T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Clinton IL-Marion IL-Washington IL-Randolph IL-Madison IL-Saint Clair-Monroe IL-Boone MO-Moniteau MO-Cole MO-Osage MO-Callaway MO- Montgomery MO-Gasconade MO-Warren MO-Saint Charles MO-Franklin MO- Saint Louis MO-Saint Louis City MO-Jefferson MO-Crawford MO- Washington MO-Saint Francois MO-Sainte Genevieve MO-Iron MO- Madison MO-Reynolds MO- Including the cities of Cahokia, Saint Charles, Alton, Centralia, Farmington, Sparta, Washington, Saint Louis, Jefferson City, Belleville, Salem, Edwardsville, Chester, Union, Columbia, Sullivan, and Fulton 254 PM CST Thu Mar 11 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Illinois, including the following areas, Clinton IL, Madison IL, Marion IL, Monroe IL, Randolph IL, Saint Clair and Washington IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Crawford MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Iron MO, Jefferson MO, Madison MO, Moniteau MO, Montgomery MO, Osage MO, Reynolds MO, Saint Charles MO, Saint Francois MO, Saint Louis City MO, Saint Louis MO, Sainte Genevieve MO, Warren MO and Washington MO. * From 6 PM CST this evening through Saturday afternoon. * A prolonged period of rain through Saturday. Between 1 and 3 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. && $$