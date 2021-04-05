COLUMBIA - Missouri will start Phase 3 of the COVID-19 vaccination plan this Friday. Phase 3 includes all adult Missouri residents, approximately 1.1 million Missourians.
Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services spokesperson Sara Humm said the department is looking forward to the process of getting vaccinated to be easier overall.
"One of the things that will be really helpful is that, you know, we won't have to look at the lists of the tiers and phases to figure out where they fit into the phase and the tier system," Humm said. "It'll be much easier to just say everyone is eligible."
With the new phase starting soon, there will likely be more demand for the vaccine. The Boone County Health Department opened up more vaccine slots Monday morning, and Humm said those slots didn't go as quickly as the have in the past.
"It's helpful that we've had those federal partners come on- So Hy-Vee, Sam's Club, and Walmart, they've added a lot of vaccine supply into our community, which has been really great," Humm said.
Cole County is combining forces with its community partners to have one centralized location across Cole County.
Vaccinations will be administered the old Party City location at Capital Mall starting Monday, April 12. The vaccinations will happen Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be 1,000 doses for each day the vaccination event takes place.
"Since it's available to all population now, it's really going to be first come first serve at these events," Cole County communicable disease coordinator Chezney Schulte said.
Boone County will also function as first come, first serve when it comes to getting vaccinated.
"So I am expecting there to be an increase in the demand, but being able to offer so much more vaccine in the area, I don't know how long that demand will last," Schulte said. "So we'll have to see just what that looks like and how the state chooses to continue to allocate those doses."
For more information on Missouri vaccination events and tiers, visit KOMU.com/Vaccine.