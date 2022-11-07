COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host a COVID-19 and flu vaccination comfort clinic Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PHHS at 1005 West Worley Street.
Children ages 6 months through 18 years who are worried about needles or the process of receiving a vaccination can attend the comfort clinic to receive their COVID-19 and/or flu vaccine. Appointments are required to attend.
In addition to sensory-friendly activities, private vaccination rooms, distraction tools, and volunteers trained in evidence-based child life therapeutic interventions, the comfort clinic will provide extra comfort measures to patients.
PHHS will offer Pfizer primary doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 18 years.
Updated/bivalent Pfizer booster doses will also be available for those ages 5 years through 18 years. The updated booster is recommended as a single booster dose at least two months following primary or previous booster vaccination, accoridng to a press release
PHHS offers free COVID and flu vaccines (for children) without ID or health insurance. A parent's consent form is required for anyone under 18 years of age.
In addition to these clinics, vaccination opportunities are available with other local vaccinators. The list of vaccinators and their information can be found by visiting the department's website.