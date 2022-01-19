GLASGOW — COVID-19 tests are limited in rural mid-Missouri communities. Below are various options for tests in clinics, medical centers and pharmacies that are in rural areas, as most at-home test kits are sold-out at this time.
You can find more testing options through mid-Missouri on KOMU.com/Vaccine.
Boone Health
Boone Health offers in-house testing only to their patients; however, they have testing at its primary care clinics in rural areas including:
- Glasgow
- Hallsville
- Centralia
- Mexico
- Osage Beach
- Moberly
- Boonville
The medical group has labs in Moberly and Mexico where they receive the results from the various testing sites. The majority of the tests they are administering are PCR tests that must be sent to a lab for results.
They have rapid testing options at some of their locations but are recommending patients do not take rapid tests as the results are less accurate.
Contact information for primary care locations can be found here.
One Nurse Practitioner for Boone Health says the locations in rural communities are seeing increase in patients.
"We went from seeing about 15 to 20 patients a day, to in the last month, we are averaging 25 to 30 a day," said Melinda Hart.
Hart went on to explain how the lack of testing options near rural towns has forced some patients to go great lengths to find out if they are positive.
"We service people from/in Howard County and all surrounding counties... like I have patients that will travel an hour to see us," said Hart.
Boone Health is limiting their Covid-19 tests to their own patients only but Hart isn't letting that prevent people from getting tested.
"If people are kind of in a pickle and don't have a primary (physician) then we just have them establish with us," said Hart.
Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton
The hospital requires a doctor's order before administering tests, but there are no other prerequisites for getting tested.
Callaway County has an agreement with the hospital that any business within the county can sign up for free testing services. This means many businesses enrolled in the program and their employees have easy access to COVID tests.
Howard County Health Department
The public heath department offers COVID-19 testing on Mondays and Wednesdays only.
In Fayette, there are other options for patients such as local doctor's offices and Sam's Health Mart.
Sam's Health Mart has three locations with one in Fayette and two in Moberly. They offer testing Monday through Thursday.
Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital
Contrary to Callaway County, the Audrain Community Hospital located in Mexico does not offer tests unless it is an emergency room situation.
Besides the Boone Health primary care location, there are two pharmacies in Mexico that offer tests. Walgreens offers free testing by appointment and Jackson Street Drug offers tests that are $65 and are administered through the patient's car window.
