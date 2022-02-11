COLUMBIA- MU Health Care and Boone Health are scaling back COVID-19 testing efforts at their dedicated testing sites amid a testing decline.
MU Health Care's COVID-19 collection site, located at 404 N. Keene Street, will adjust its hours to 8 a.m. until noon seven days per week, while Boone Health completely closed its testing location at its Nifong clinic on Monday. It will instead use its lab locations for testing.
“Our incident command team is looking at the data on the daily basis," MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze said.
Maze said MU Health Care found it was an appropriate time to scale back testing, based on each day's data and the number of positive tests it receives. Maze said he saw a decrease in testing from 800 people to 500 people a day.
Boone Health closed its Nifong location Monday evening. Dr. Robin Blount, chief medical officer at Boone Health, said there was a big decline in tests needed.
"The first week we tested about 850 patients," Blount said. The collection site opened on Jan. 17.
"The next week it was down to 450, and the following week it was about 120 patients," Blount said. "We determined the demand had fallen enough that we could go back to just testing at our usual lab sites."
With the closure of the Nifong location, Boone Health said lab hours at its location in Broadway Medical Plaza 1 will be extended. The new hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Both Blount and Maze said in spite of the closures, lab openings and hours could quickly change should if there is a higher demand for tests in the future.
Those who want to get tested at Boone Health and do not have a physician's order must be experiencing symptoms.