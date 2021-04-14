COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Health Department will host a vaccination clinic at the Columbia Mall next Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20. It goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
The clinic will be located in the center hallway of the mall, right across from Bath & Body Works. There are one thousand appointments available for each day of the clinic.
Appointments are encouraged for the clinic. Missourians can call 877-435-8411 to set up an appointment or visit here. Walk-in appointments are available by first come, first serve basis for both days of the clinic.
Health insurance is not required for the vaccine. The Pfizer dose will be given at Columbia Mall.
Those getting vaccinated are encouraged to arrive at the scheduled appointment time and wait 15 minutes after receiving the shot for an observation period.
Anyone receiving the shot at the Monday and Tuesday clinic should return at the same time three weeks later on May 10 and 11 for the second Pfizer dose.