COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host a COVID-19 vaccination comfort clinic Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic will be set up at PHHS, 1005 West Worley Street.
Appointments are required to attend. The clinic is for children who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine but are anxious about needles or receiving a vaccination.
The clinic is sensory-friendly and will have extra comfort measures available to patients including anxiety-reducing activities, private rooms for vaccination, distraction tools and volunteers trained in evidence-based child life therapeutic interventions.
Primary doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those ages 6 months through 18 years. Bivalent Pfizer booster doses will also be available for those ages 5 to 18.
Vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance. Parent consent forms are required for anyone under 18-years-old.