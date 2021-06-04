COLUMBIA - MU Health Care will no longer offer first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations at Faurot Field. The health care company will shift to vaccine administration to select clinic and pharmacy locations.
MU Health Care has administered more than 70,000 doses at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field. The shift to vaccinating at select clinics and pharmacies will begin on Tuesday, June 8. The final second-dose clinic at Faurot Field is scheduled for Thursday, June 10.
“While we’ve made tremendous progress with vaccinations, there are still a lot of people who have not yet been vaccinated,” MU Health Care vaccine co-chair and family medicine physician Laura Morris said. “Moving the vaccinations to clinics and pharmacies will provide more flexibility and convenience for patients as we continue to increase our vaccination percentage.”
MU Health Care will offer vaccinations at different locations Tuesdays through Fridays. Pfizer will be offered to anyone 12 and older, and a vaccine consent form must be signed by a parent or guardian. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be offered to anyone 18 and older.
- Tuesdays 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
- South Providence Medical Building, 551 E Southampton Dr., Columbia
- Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
- Mizzou Pharmacy-Smiley Lane, 2325 Smiley Lane, Columbia
- Thursdays 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
- Mizzou Pharmacy-Battle Avenue, 7115 E St. Charles Rd., Columbia
- Fridays 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Fulton Family Health, 2613 Fairway Dr., Suite C, Fulton
The Cole County vaccination site at the Capital Mall in Jefferson City is reducing its hours as well. The site will now only be open on Thursday's from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins will be accepted until 4 p.m.