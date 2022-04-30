COLUMBIA — Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services hosted its first-ever COVID-19 vaccine "comfort clinic," giving people who get anxious around shots a chance to receive a vaccine in a relaxing setting.
49 people enrolled in the clinic, which is much higher than enrollment for other normal vaccine clinics recently hosted by the health department. Columbia/Boone County PHHS officials and students from the University of Missouri's Human Development and Family Science program provided conversation and companionship for people at the clinic. Coloring books, movies and toys, some of which were mock medicine kits that would allow kids to administer a vaccine to a doll, were available for the kids in attendance.
Arlandis Glasgow brought his fourth-grade son, Landon, to the clinic after previously attempting to get him the COVID-19 vaccine at a pediatrician's office.
"He's got such bad anxiety," Arlandis said. "We tried to do the vaccine at his doctor's office, but it was just a no-go, like, it wasn't happening. And here, they were done before he even was in full freak-out, so that was amazing."
After the onset of COVID-19, Arlandis withdrew his son from public school to protect his health.
"He really enjoyed public school, but then when the pandemic it, it was just kind of nerve-racking for me," Glasgow said. "He had pneumonia when he was 5, so now, I'm just really glad he was able to get the vaccine."
A bout with pneumonia hospitalized Landon in the spring of 2018, which gives him "a lot of overall anxiety around hospitals in general and doctors, in particular," Arlandis said.
Arlandis was grateful for the individualized treatment given to his son at today's clinic.
"Taking the time to sit and be with Landon, like, I love my son, but he's also a homeschooled kid, so having somebody else to pay attention to him to give him the reassurances that it is okay and it's not just your dad saying it, because I'm dad, I have to say it, and I think that was probably the biggest thing."
It wasn't an individual providing that support, though. Arlandis said it took a team.
"Also, I really enjoyed the team effort, where instead of it just being a couple of people, there was a group kind of thing. So, he was probably getting a little overwhelmed, but he was getting overwhelmed with positive instead of getting overwhelmed with fear. I can see how it could be kind of counter-intuitive, but it actually really worked for him."
One of those team members is Kaitlyn Meara, a senior at MU pursuing a career as a Child Life specialist.
"Today, really as a hopeful child life specialist, is about normalizing the environment and making it comfortable," Meara said. "It can be intimidating — a new place that you've never been before and then you have to receive a shot. So just getting on their level, building trust with them. I just blew bubbles with a kid, so just adding a little bit of fun to what can be a negative experience, and we were coloring too, so building that trust with them and making it fun so that when we do go on and do the shot, since I've already built that trust with them, I can help distract them."
Meara is a practicum student at the University Hospital, shadowing and working alongside a Child Life specialist in the cancer and blood disorders unit to support kids receiving chemotherapy.
"It's powerful," Meara said. "We really focus on play a lot and normalizing their environment and therapeutic play can be, so we do a lot of therapeutic activities with the children and establishing coping mechanisms, taking deep breaths with them in order to help ease their hospitalization."
She said her childhood fear of shots helped inspire her to help out beyond her duties at University Hospital.
"I would think in my mind the worst case scenario, like 'how big is the needle?' All of those things going through my head, so I want to be that person to help them through that and there's a lot of misconceptions on how big they think the needle might be or something, so really just providing that support that I wish I would've had, kind of, as a child, and just being that person that they can trust in."
Meara said another important aspect of de-escalating nerves is with positive reinforcement and encouragement, something that's not just helpful for kids.
"Needles aren't fun for anybody, really," she said. "So just providing that support. We can even do distraction with adults, even just engaging in a conversation with them to divert them from looking at the needle can be really beneficial, and letting them know that it's okay to be scared of shots and that's just not something to be ashamed of, because it's not fun, so just really being that support for not just kids, but adults too."
Tracy Bathe, a health educator at Columbia/Boone County PHHS, said she's seen adult fear of needles firsthand.
"I know that adults have needle fear as well as children because I give people finger sticks for HIV and hepatitis testing," Bathe said. "I thought to myself, I kind of wanted to think about my child life skills... and also think about the fact that those skills can be very applicable to adults. It could possibly bring people in to feel more safe and comfortable to receive the vaccine when in a more personal and customized setting."
Bathe said that the encouraging turnout may inspire the health department to conduct another "comfort clinic" in the future. And it's not just the turnout that's encouraging: the attendees' experiences spoke for themselves.
"One hundred percent, I would recommend it," he said. "I'm going to tell my wife to tell all her mom group friends."