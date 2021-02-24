COLUMBIA - Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital reached a milestone on Wednesday with vaccinating 10,001 veterans against COVID-19.
Laureen Crews was the 10,000 Veteran to be vaccinated against the virus on Wednesday. Her husband, Jonathan Crews, was the 10,001 Veteran to be vaccinated. Both Veterans served in the U.S. Army.
"I did not know that they were keeping count of how many Veterans were being vaccinated, but it felt good being one the 10,000," said Crews. "I feel confident that they will keep on going with vaccinating so many Veterans, and I feel that this is a great start."
Since December 2020, Truman VA has administered nearly 20,000 first and second round doses of the vaccine. Patricia Hall, Truman VA Medical Center Director, explained what this milestone means in an emailed press release.
"That means as of today, we've vaccinated more than 25% of the Veterans we care for," Hall said. "I'm very proud to lead such a dedicated group whose mission is to expedite the vaccination of our Veterans."
Truman VA started its first vaccinations on Dec. 15.
The vaccine clinic at Truman VA for eligible Veterans goes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Enrolled Veterans eligible for VA health care must call 573-814-6000, extension 54300, to make an appointment to receive a vaccination. Currently, Truman VA is vaccinating enrolled eligible Veterans of any age.
There are also off-site vaccine clinics at selected Community-Based Outpatient Clinics.
Nationally, over 1 million Veterans have been vaccinated against COVID-19.